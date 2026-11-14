undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In Dee Mail Drops – Delfoi Road, Crate, Sandman Sleep, NEEVE and Cut Worms
By Max Hammer,12 days ago
Several of this roundup’s bands took the long way to the record they are releasing now. Finland band Delfoi Road formed in 2001 and has only now put out a debut album, while Brooklyn group Crate pieced theirs together in apartments and a Queens studio. Hamburg , Germany’s NEEVE turns the comment-section pile-on into a song; Cut Worms sends a Christmas single with darker lyrics than the title suggests, and Florida outfit Sandman Sleeps follows a debut that took a decade to write with a second album.