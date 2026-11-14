undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JOECKS: GOP’s election defeat opens door for DeSantis
By Victor Joecks,13 days ago
Republicans’ dismal showing in 2026 has made their 2028 presidential primary much more interesting. It has long seemed likely the 2028 GOP presidential nomination would be decided by President Donald Trump. He has dominated Republican Party politics for a decade. The GOP base adores him for bucking the amnesty-pushing GOP establishment and for numerous accomplishments.
7