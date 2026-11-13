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Woman Found Dead in Carmel Shooting, Man in Custody as Police Probe Homicide
By Sarah Thompson,11 days ago
A woman was found dead after Carmel police responded to a shots-fired call in the 13900 block of Wildcat Drive late Thursday night, and a man has since been taken into custody as detectives work to piece together what happened. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:21 p.m. and discovered the woman unresponsive; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX59.