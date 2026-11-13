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Top 5 sights on the road less travelled – Athens
By aloysius5,10 days ago
Athens: The Road Less Travelled – Your Next Five Unforgettable Discoveries. Athens. The very name conjures images of ancient wonders: the majestic Acropolis, the bustling Plaka, the grandeur of the Parthenon. And rightly so – these iconic sites are breathtaking and essential to any first-time visit. But what if you’ve already stood in awe of the Caryatids, navigated the labyrinthine streets of Plaka, or found yourself yearning for something beyond the well-trodden tourist path?