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EPCOT Vice President Matt Simon Reportedly Resigns and Leaves Disney - In Today's Daily Recap for 11/13/2026
By Austin Haughton,12 days ago
EPCOT Vice President Matt Simon has reportedly left Disney after resigning from his position. A new plush set featuring Gonzo and Rizzo the rat from The Muppet Christmas Carol is releasing online next week on the Disney Store. Bryan Cranston, the voice of Father in the reimagined Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World, recently made a surprise appearance at EPCOT.