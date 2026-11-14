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Rene Meulensteen claims Bruno Fernandes is 'mentally damaged' by Manchester United negativity and urges Mauricio Pochettino to let him leave
By Adhe Makayasa,13 days ago
Meulensteen advised the Argentine to "move on" the Portuguese midfielder after Pochettino penned a two-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Michael Carrick. Dismissed on November 12 less than six months into his permanent reign, Carrick paid the price for a dismal start that followed an underwhelming summer transfer window. The incoming manager may now look toward the January market to address glaring gaps across his inherited squad.