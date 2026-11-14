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UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach returns in win vs. Illinois after upper body injury
By Jack Baer,12 days ago
UCLA has already weathered one major quarterback injury. Fortunately, it appears to have avoided another in a close Big Ten victory. Ty Dieffenbach, a bright spot for the No. 4-ranked Bruins since starter Nico Iamaleava's knee injury, exited Friday's 22-14 victory against Illinois with an apparent injury. Third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, Nico's brother, replaced him under center with UCLA up 10-0.