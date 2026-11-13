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Paso Robles girls tennis captures league title, finishes second in CIF
By Hayley Mattson,8 days ago
PASO ROBLES — What began as a building year for the Paso Robles High School varsity girls tennis team became a season of milestones, as the Bearcats captured the Ocean League championship and finished second in the 2026 CIF Central Section Division III playoffs. For head coach Laura Clowes, the accomplishments were especially meaningful because the team had no seniors and included five players promoted from last season’s junior varsity squad.