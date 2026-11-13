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Witch On The Holy Night
11 days ago
Ufotable's Witch on the Holy Night movie opens in Japanese theaters on November 20, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing it to theaters around the world in January 2027. The film adapts the 2012 visual novel written by Kinoko Nasu and developed by TYPE-MOON, the studio behind Tsukihime and Fate/stay night. ufotable marked 8 days to go on X today. Check out the official post down below: