undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Apothecary Diaries Watch Order Before The Late Lady's Treasure Movie Opens In Japan
By Editorials,10 days ago
The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady's Treasure, the first movie in the anime series, opens in Japanese theaters on December 11. TOHO Animation STUDIO is producing the film with Norihiro Naganuma directing, and it is based on a new story concept from series creator Natsu Hyuuga. Crunchyroll has the North American and worldwide rights outside Asia, including India, and will distribute the film in theaters with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Check out the official post down below: