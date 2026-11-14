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This Long, Winding River Spanning Much Of Wales Is A Fishing Paradise With Charming Towns And Trails
By Danno Wise,13 days ago
The U.K.'s fourth-longest river, the River Wye, stretches for 155 miles, from the mountains in central Wales to the Severn Estuary. Although a portion of the river lies across the border in England, the vast majority of the Wye is found in Wales. As the river winds its way southeast to the coast, it passes numerous quaint villages and towns, is bounded by numerous trails, and famously provides angling opportunities for fishermen along its length.