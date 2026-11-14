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Can Nvidia survive without tech titan Jensen Huang?
By Peter O'Brien,12 days ago
The Financial Times says computing giant Nvidia has approached Rene Haas, CEO of British chip designer Arm, in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang. Huang resigned after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Meanwhile some employees are clamouring for Huang's return – as his fellow tech leader Elon Musk. A sign of Huang's lingering star power, in an industry where so often the fate of each giant company depends on one man. Story by Peter O'Brien.