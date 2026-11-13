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"Mancini Blue" By Maggie Toussaint: Review/Giveaway
8 days ago
Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book and a link to purchase it. Mancini Blue is the first in Maggie Toussaint’s new art studio mysteries featuring retired financial advisor Bob Calloway, who recently relocated from Savannah to St. James Island, Georgia, and opened an art gallery to honor his deceased wife, famous artist Sophie Mancini. Living and working with Bob are his niece, Angie, and her ten-year-old daughter, Gussie, who keep their uncle grounded. Bob also cares for Luke, Sophie’s beloved geriatric terrier. I enjoyed their family dynamic, even without a murder mystery to solve.