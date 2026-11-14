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Is Voyance Real Estate legit? Orlando brokerage publishes its broker and brokerage license numbers for public verification
13 days ago
Is Voyance Real Estate legit? The Orlando brokerage led by Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, publishes broker license BK3153327 and brokerage license CQ1055970 so clients can verify both with Florida's DBPR. Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Is Voyance Real Estate legit? Voyance Real Estate LLC, the Orlando brokerage...