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John Fisher sells Earthquakes for $625M — cutting his last tie to Bay Area sports
By Kerry Crowley,11 days ago
John Fisher, the son of the founders of Gap who moved the A’s out of Oakland, is exiting the Bay Area sports scene after agreeing to sell the San Jose Earthquakes. Fisher, who has owned the MLS club since 2007, agreed to sell the Major League Soccer franchise to Heath Freeman in a deal announced Friday. Fisher and real estate developer Lew Wolff paid a $20 million expansion fee to reestablish the Earthquakes after a two-year hiatus. Together, the pair privately financed the construction of PayPal Park, which the team also leases to Bay FC.
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