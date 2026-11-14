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Mineo Salcedo Law Firm Adds Consumer Debt Defense to Help Floridians Respond to Collection Lawsuits
13 days ago
The Mineo Salcedo Law Firm in Davie, FL, now offers consumer debt defense for Floridians sued over credit cards, personal loans and other debts. The firm warns that many of these cases end in default judgments because the person sued doesn’t respond in time. It also highlights Florida protections, including head-of-family wage exemptions, limits on collectors and time limits for suing on old debts.
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