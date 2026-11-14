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49ers News: Ground stop? Sounds like the 49ers run defense
By Yinon Raviv,13 days ago
Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, November 14th, 2026. “When you watch them, the issues stem from getting moved at the point of attack. Ball carriers aren’t getting touched until they cross the line of scrimmage. The eye test matches the stats: Dallas allows the second-most yards before contact per carry this season, at 1.78 yards. They get moved, easily, despite having played only two offenses in the top-15 in rushing success rate.
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