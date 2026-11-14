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Injury-Prone 49ers Rookie Called NFL’s Top ‘Breakout Candidate’
By Tony Adame,13 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers might have an ace in the hole for the stretch run of the regular season — and his name is De’Zhaun Stribling. Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman put the rookie wide receiver and 2026 2nd-round pick at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Breakout Candidates” for the stretch run of the season, with the 49ers sitting at 7-1 headed into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but Stribling is still not due back in the lineup for several weeks.