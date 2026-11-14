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Vienna’s Satoshi Statue Vanishes When You Look At It, And That’s The Point
By Michael B,13 days ago
Nobody knows what Satoshi Nakamoto looks like. Vienna’s newest landmark leans into that mystery. Bitcoin Austria has unveiled a Satoshi statue in Viertel Zwei, a lakeside business quarter in Vienna’s second district. It makes the Austrian capital the latest stop in a global series that aims to place 21 identical Satoshi statues in 21 countries.