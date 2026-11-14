undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
VisionQuest Finale Is Marvel's Most-Watched In Three Years — And That's A Major Win For Avengers: Doomsday
13 days ago
The VisionQuest season finale arrived on Disney+ this week, and it's already become Marvel Television's most-watched finale in three years. According to Deadline, the episode—titled "Forever"—has so far received 3.7 million global viewers. That marks a series high and a 44% viewership increase over the penultimate chapter. The post-credits scene teasing the Scarlet Witch's return in Avengers: Doomsday is bound to have helped matters.