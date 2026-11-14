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Mitchell Tech Earns National Recognition for Supporting Military Students and Employees
By J.P. Skelly,12 days ago
Mitchell Technical College has earned multiple national recognitions for its support of the military community, including designation as a 2026 Top Veteran School by U.S. Veterans Magazine and inclusion on Military Times’ 2026 Best for Vets: Colleges and 2026 Best for Vets: Employers lists. Together, the honors highlight Mitchell...