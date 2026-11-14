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Guest column: Is death planning possible?
13 days ago
I recently joined a group that is trying to get a bill passed regarding medical aid in dying. It is called Wisconsin End of Life Options (WELO). This topic seems to be a huge trigger for many people until they understand what this means. It would require us to get a terminal diagnosis from a doctor. Then find a doctor that will sign off on the prescription needed to get the medications that will end your life. This may be needed due to too much suffering.