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Philly pushes back deadline to apply to competitive magnet schools as wait for state test scores drags on
By Rebecca Redelmeier, Chalkbeat Philadelphia,13 days ago
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Philadelphia families will have an extra three weeks to decide which Philadelphia schools they want to apply to, Superintendent Tony Watlington announced Thursday. But a key piece of information many families need for that process —...
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