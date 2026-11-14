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31 Years Later, Robert DeNiro’s Crime Thriller Masterpiece Is Officially Free on YouTube
12 days ago
Some movies stand the test of time thanks to a talented cast, a genius premise, or both. Heat is one of those movies, delivering an action-packed crime thriller centered on an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. When Heat begins, professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro) commits a string of bank robberies that puts him in the crosshairs of Detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino); their mutual respect complicates matters, even as they stand on opposite sides of the law. A series of escalating events leads to an intense chase between McCauley and Hanna, where only one can walk away.