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$183.5-million Multistate Settlement Announced with Rent-to-Own Finance Company Acima Digital, LLC
By Mari Lou,9 days ago
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced a $183.5-million multi-state settlement with Acima Digital, LLC – a rent-to-own finance company that partners with retailers in Delaware. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima deceptively advertised its rental-purchase agreements in a manner that misled consumers about the nature and cost of it’s rental-purchase agreements. And that Acima deceptively marked up the cash price of the merchandise being rented.
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