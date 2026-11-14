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Ridley Scott’s 153-Minute Historical Thriller Officially Removed From Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,13 days ago
Ridley Scott is coming off a major setback in the form of The Dog Stars, his first sci-fi movie in nearly a decade. The film underperformed at the box office, grossing around $40 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $100 million. As big a flop as it was, The Dog Stars isn't the biggest bomb that Scott has directed this decade. That unenviable honor goes to a period epic released five years ago with a budget similar to several of the filmmaker's recent movies. The period epic is currently streaming for free in the United States, but not for much longer.