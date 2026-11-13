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‘Dangerous’ corner on the Rego Park-Forest Hills border to get traffic light
By Stephanie Meditz,9 days ago
The corner of Alderton and Fleet streets on the Forest Hills–Rego Park border is finally getting a traffic light, after years of pushing from neighbors. The city Department of Transportation just approved the signal there, to the relief of many parents and area residents. Community leaders have long pushed for more safety measures at what they call a dangerous corner, located near multiple youth facilities including Baby Steps Daycare and the Forest Hills Youth Athletic Association.
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