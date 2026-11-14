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REAL ESTATE | Custom country home on 11 wooded acres in Allenton, WI | By Emmer Real Estate Group
By Judy Steffes,13 days ago
Allenton, WI – For buyers who have spent years searching for that elusive combination of seclusion and convenience, a newly listed property in Allenton, Wisconsin may be exactly what they have been waiting for. Situated on 11.5 heavily wooded acres at 9355 St. Kilian Heights, the custom-built country home offers a setting that feels worlds away from the everyday, yet, sits just two miles east of US 41, keeping commuters well within reach of the greater Milwaukee metro area and surrounding communities. Listed by Emmer Real Estate Group.
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