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15-fold arsenic surge linked to one mining and smelting company, Arctic ice records show
13 days ago
Researchers identified a Montana copper company as the probable source of industrial arsenic pollution preserved in Arctic ice, Science News reported. Ice samples showed concentrations as high as 15 times the preindustrial baseline, and communities near the company's operations faced decades of exposure. Here's what to know. The study examined...
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