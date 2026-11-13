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Crime Across America: $42M Medicare Fraud, Armed Bank Robbery and Financial Scams
8 days ago
A $42 million health care fraud scheme, an armed bank robbery and two separate financial fraud cases have produced a guilty plea and prison sentences in federal court. In Florida, Chad Monroe admitted participating in a scheme involving unnecessary medical equipment, cancer genetic testing and illegal kickbacks. In Arkansas, Aljon Smith received a 17½-year sentence after forcing bank employees into a vault at gunpoint.