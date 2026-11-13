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Vermont Man Charged in Attempted Burglary of Hartford, New York, Home
9 days ago
HARTFORD, N.Y. — A Vermont man has been arrested in connection with an April break-in at an unoccupied home in Washington County, New York State Police announced Friday. John L. Carter, 33, of Middletown Springs, Vermont, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony, following an investigation assisted by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.
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