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Federal Investigation Uncovers Alleged Ghost Gun Sales Across Several Massachusetts Communities
9 days ago
A Billerica man accused of repeatedly selling privately made firearms to a person working with federal law enforcement has been arrested on federal gun charges. Prosecutors say the transactions included short-barreled rifles, ammunition and a suppressor, despite a felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms. Aaron Brown, 46, was...
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