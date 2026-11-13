undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AgWest: Disciplined Movement Supports Prices
9 days ago
Fresh potato markets have remained relatively balanced following harvest, as marketers carefully manage movement to maintain prices that provide reasonable returns to growers. Idaho Russet shipping-point prices are up 126% from a year ago, at $23.87 per cwt. The Grower Returns Index has been near $10 per cwt this fall, compared with an average of $3.35 for the 2025 crop, with some growers reporting russet returns closer to the $14 to $16 per cwt range. At those levels, most open-market producers should be profitable with the 2026 crop, depending on the remaining supplies in storage and the pace at which those potatoes move to market.