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Winter Flowers: Providing Floral Resources for Bees in North Florida
10 days ago
The winter season in North Florida is a quiet reprieve from the hot, busy time of summer. While many garden plants are dormant during the colder months, a variety of trees, shrubs, and flowers can provide valuable nectar and pollen. By including plants that bloom during seasonal shifts, gardeners are better able to support bee colonies with a continuous supply of floral resources throughout the year.