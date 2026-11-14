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After Lake Manatee Dam flooding, county turns to high-tech solution
By WUSF,13 days ago
An aerial view of the Lake Manatee Dam, where water releases during Tropical Storm Debby in 2024 contributed to widespread flooding downstream. Manatee County officials are now using a real-time data system to better anticipate rising water levels, manage dam releases and prepare for future storms. | Photo courtesy of Florida Trident/ Chris Whittaker As local officials released water from the Lake Manatee Dam to manage rising reservoir levels during Tropical Storm Debby, residents felt they were left with little warning to prepare for the flooding.