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Gprnt to Spotlight Regional Sustainability Data Interoperability and Green Building Innovation at SFF 2026
12 days ago
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 on Nov. 20, Gprnt makes the case for reusable sustainability data: CEO Lionel Wong moderates a panel on taking trusted ESG data from national compliance to regional reporting, procurement and financing, while Head of Business Joel Low joins the launch of the RE:Build Challenge, a push to accelerate low-energy building retrofits across Asia. Gprnt was unveiled at the same festival in 2023.