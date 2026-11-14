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Preview of the 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference
12 days ago
Nanjing, China - November 13, 2026 - The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference will be held at the Nanjing International Expo Convention Center from November 19 to 21. Co-hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing, the conference adopts the theme of VIGOROUSLY DEVELOP NEW-GENERATION INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING, CONTINUOUSLY STRENGTHEN ADVANCED MANUFACTURING. It aims to deepen the integration of technological innovation and industrial practice, and realize efficient alignment between innovation achievements and application scenarios.