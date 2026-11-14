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Governors add another championship trophy to the case with 45-21 win over Watertown
By Justin Cowart,13 days ago
Steve Steele knew he and his team have been walking around with a target painted on their backs. Not just in 2026, but over the last decade. That comes with the territory when you have made ten straight state championship appearances while winning almost all of them. The only blemish in that unprecedented run came against the Watertown Arrows in 2024. While none of the Governors would outright say Friday night’s championship game against the Arrows was about revenge, it was certainly in the back of their minds.