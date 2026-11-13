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Paso Robles school board spending dispute sparks calls for censure
By Hayley Mattson,9 days ago
Trustees defend administrators, Enney denies misleading the public, and district reports nearly $86,000 in public records-related costs. PASO ROBLES — A dispute over district credit card spending intensified at Tuesday night’s Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting, where community members urged trustees to censure Kenney Enney, Trustee Nathan Williams called for a formal review of conduct surrounding the allegations, and Enney denied lying about the expenditures. The Nov. 10 meeting also included a presentation on the district’s growing volume of California Public Records Act requests. District representative Rebecca Justice reported approximately $85,782 in records-related costs since January, including $17,367.72 in legal fees associated with responding to a separate Fair Political Practices Commission matter.
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