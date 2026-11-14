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Under An Hour From Little Rock Is Arkansas' City With Local Markets, Outdoor Adventure, And Family Fun
By Dave Bowling,12 days ago
If you're looking for a city with easy access to the great outdoors, local fare at farmers' markets, and fun for the whole family, you may be considering a trip to the Mountain West region. However, before you start packing for a trip to Colorado or Montana, you may want to consider visiting Arkansas, or more specifically, Vilonia. Vilonia was founded in 1861 as a small farming community in central Arkansas, the "Natural State." In recent decades, it's bloomed into a fast-growing city of about 5,000 residents according to World Population Review — many of whom are younger families with children, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. This same community is helping Vilonia recover from two major tornadoes in 2011 and 2014.
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