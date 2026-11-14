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Forecast Video 11-14-2026
13 days ago
Wow, it was weather whiplash closing out the week! Now as we head into the weekend, things will settle a bit; however, a leftover sprinkle or flurry is still possible today with a northwest flow in place, especially up in the Poconos. After that, we're turning the corner toward a long stretch of quiet weather. Once we get through today, it looks like we'll stay dry through the entire upcoming week. Now, if you're ready for warmer weather, you'll have to be a little patient. The weekend stays on the chilly side, with highs only in the middle to upper 40s and a brisk northwest wind will make it feel even colder. Clouds will hang tough for much of Saturday, but we should squeeze out more sunshine by Sunday. Then next week, high pressure settles in, the wind backs off, and we'll see more and more sunshine each day. Temperatures start the week around 50 degrees, but a nice warming trend takes over, pushing highs well into the 60s by the middle and end of the week. So after a cool weekend, we're looking at a pretty pleasant stretch of November weather. Just don't get too used to it, because there's already some indication that colder air could return around Thanksgiving week.
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