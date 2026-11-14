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Teal Records Double-Double in Saints' Loss to Francis Marion
11 days ago
Records: Francis Marion (1-1) | Flagler (1-1) Location: The Cove (Bluffton, S.C.) The Flagler College men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the young season, falling 66-64 to Francis Marion in the USCB Crossover. The Saints were unable to overcome 20 turnovers as the Patriots capitalized with 16 points off the miscues to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and secure the victory.