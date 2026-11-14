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A Baton Rouge judge orders LSU and Will Wade to roster RJ Luis without fear of SEC penalties
By TOYLOY BROWN III,11 days ago
RJ Luis remains legally allowed to play for LSU despite not appearing on a college basketball court since March 2025 and entering the 2025 NBA Draft. The former St. John’s star is eligible to play for coach Will Wade after state district judge Will Jorden in East Baton Rouge Parish said Friday he intends to sign a court order that will make LSU roster Luis and enjoins the SEC, barring the conference from imposing any penalties on the program for adding him to its roster. But Jorden will not fulfill the entirety of Luis’ legal team's request, which included enjoining LSU.
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