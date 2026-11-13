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Is 12 12 12 a True Story? Is Paul Galvin Based on a Real Robber?
By Abhiroop Das,9 days ago
Co-created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, Apple TV’s ‘12 12 12‘ begins by explaining that a perfect bank heist is the labor of 12 months of planning and 12 hours of execution, followed by 12 days of successfully evading the police. While FBI agent Jack Strickland is quite familiar with this supposed rule, he is still taken aback when his arch-enemy, Paul Galvin, pulls off a billion-euro robbery at the Lindenhof Bank, only to disappear into the shadows with his crew. Determined not to let that 12-day threshold pass, Jack decides to give his all to bring Galvin down, even if it means questioning his own values and ethics in the process. Through this story, the crime thriller series taps into the psychology of heists, both from the perspective of the robbers and the police.