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Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Live Free and Die
By Aahana Swrup,11 days ago
By Episode 3 of Season 2 in ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ the titular character finds himself chasing after not one but two serial killers. The Five Borough Killer carries out his second kill and manages to drop the dead body near Dexter Morgan. Unfortunately, while this does result in a high-stakes chase, the aspiring serial killer manages to flee from the scene. In the aftermath, NYPD’s Claudette Wallace finds herself under new pressure, forced to shift her priorities from the New York Ripper to the FBK. On the other hand, Dexter’s collaboration with Charley pays off, bringing him a date with another serial killer, the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. However, the veteran killer’s hopes of ending the night in his kill room come under threat when Joey Quinn gets close to the truth about Prater. SPOILERS AHEAD.