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Prince George’s County Police Unveil Washington Commanders Badge
By Patrick Herron,13 days ago
The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) unveiled a commemorative Washington Commanders badge in a social media post Thursday night. Chief Nader introduced the badge, which sworn officers may wear on home and away game days for the remainder of the season. The department shared the announcement ahead of Washington’s game against the New York Giants, adding that a winning streak could prompt the chief to wear it every week.
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