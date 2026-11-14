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Airbnb Hosts Hate These Seemingly Polite Acts
By Kala Barba-Court,13 days ago
What does it take to be a great Airbnb guest? For certain guests, it's the little things that come to mind: a small gift, a thank-you note, or leaving a neatly made bed on the way out. But sometimes, even the best intentions can work against you. While small gestures of goodwill can feel like the polite thing to do, some of these seemingly courteous habits are exactly what Airbnb hosts quietly end up hating.