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Full-Grain Leather Biker Jackets: What Makes Them Worth Buying?
By Muzamil Khan,13 days ago
Walk into any leather shop and the labels start to blur. Genuine leather. Top grain. Full grain. Each one sounds impressive. Each one means something different. The difference shows after a year or two of wear. That is when a good jacket softens and a poor one cracks. This article explains what full-grain leather is and how to judge a biker jacket properly. It also covers armour and care. No jargon, just practical points.