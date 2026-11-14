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The Top Swiss Luxury Watch Brands Ranked: From the Holy Trinity to the Tool Watch Icons
By Muzamil Khan,11 days ago
Every watch enthusiast eventually builds a mental ranking of the Swiss houses. Some of it is about history and haute horlogerie, some of it is about cultural weight, and some of it is simply about which logo makes other collectors look twice. This ranking follows the traditional hierarchy, and for each brand it adds something most lists leave out: how its signature models are handled by today’s super clone factories, and where the copies still fall short of the original.