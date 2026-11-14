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Argentine press reacts to Lisandro Martinez’s performance vs Uruguay
13 days ago
The post-Lionel Messi era began with an Argentina defeat at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. It was a great evening for former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan, in the dugout as Uruguay manager. Luckily for the visitors, Leonardo Balerdi opened the scoring with an own goal in the 48th minute, before Maximiliano Araujo doubled Uruguay’s lead in the 53rd minute.